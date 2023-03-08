American travellers have until March 15 to file claim in American Airlines lawsuit settlement of $7.5 million

There is approximately one week left for American Airlines passengers to put in a claim to be compensated for "incorrect charges." In the class action lawsuit, Cleary v. American Airlines, Inc., the company is being accused of charging unreasonable fees for checked luggage and that some passengers were incorrectly charged for baggage fees. American Airlines has denied the allegations but has decided to settle for a minimum of $7.5 million, but it could be more. (source)

Photo by Emilio Takas on Unsplash

To be eligible passengers must be in one of two groups. Travellers with an American Airline credit card falls in the first group. These passengers were charged for their baggage on domestic flights despite having free bag-checking privileges. Travellers that received email confirmation that their bags would be checked for free, but were still charged falls in the second group. Passengers must have travelled on or after February 23, 2017, and tickets must have been purchased before April 8, 2020. (source)

Eligible passengers will be compensated for the full amount they were charged for all checked baggage fees. The deadline to file a claim is March 15, 2023. Claims can be filed online or by mail to Clearly v. American Airlines Settlement, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd. P.O. Box 173053, Milwaukee, WI 53217 (source)

