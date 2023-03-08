Montana residents to get up to $1,250 cash payments from $1 billion tax package

Residents living in Montana will have some extra money in their pockets soon. The state's legislature has passed a $1 billion tax relief package. From this package, Montana residents will be getting between $500 and $1,250 in direct payments. The package also includes several tax cuts and rebates. The package is not a law yet, but Governor Greg Gianforte has alluded that he will be approving it. (source)

The governor made the following statement.

"We now have a historic tax relief package – providing Montanans with the largest tax cut in state history – within the first half of the session. I look forward to signing these bills to send taxpayer money back to hardworking Montana taxpayers.” (source)

Photo by 金 运 on Unsplash

Rebates for property taxes is estimated to cost approximately $280 million. This will give each Montana homeowner a $500 rebate for their primary residence in 2023 and 2024. Governor Gianforte had originally asked for $1,000 for these two years. Residents that have paid income tax will receive a $1,250 rebate. The eligibility requirements, any income restrictions and how many residents will be eligible for both payments are still being worked on. (source)

