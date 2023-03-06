American residents to get another $500 in direct payments

American residents can claim rebates worth up to $500. Thousands of people living in Hawaii can soon apply for this rebate. Qualified applicants must have purchased an e-bike or moped last year. The amount of the rebate will be 20 percent of the bike's purchase price or $500, whichever lesser. According to state officials, the program is not only meant to help the residents financially. It is also an important part of Hawaii's green energy plans. (source)

Ed Sniffen is the Hawaii Department of Transportation's Director. He made the following statement.

“Wide adoption of electric vehicles, including bicycles and mopeds, will help move us toward our clean energy goals while filling a key gap in mobility for many in our state." (source)

Only bikes or mopeds that were purchased going back to July 2, 2022 in a Hawaiian store are qualified for the rebate. Applications can be done online or call (808) 831-7931 to request hard copy applications. To apply residents must be at least 18 years or older. (source)

Proof of at least one of the following must be submitted with the application.

Be enrolled in a low-income assistance program such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Section 8.

Do not own a motor vehicle with four or more wheels.

Currently enrolled in school, community college, or university

