New Jersey residents to get $1,000 cash

The state of New Jersey has included $1,000 rebate checks in its 2024 fiscal budget. Governor Phil Murphy made the announcement detailing the $53.1 billion plan. This spending plan is history-making as it is New Jersey's biggest spending plan. Included in the plan are new rebate checks and the state's child tax credit will also be increased. There will also be no new taxes or public transportation fare increases. (source)

Governor Phil Murphy made the following statement.

“This entire budget is purpose-built to help you find your place in the Next New Jersey by securing your place in the New Jersey of right now. Indeed, this is a budget focused on the pocketbooks of our families.” (source)

Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

The budget proposes that the Child Tax Credit be doubled from $500 to $1,000 for children younger than five years old. Households making $80,000 or less will be eligible for this credit. The amount received will be calculated based on annual income. A $500 credit will be given to households making $30,000 or less. Residents making less than $40,000 but over $30,000 will get $400 in credit. Households making under $50,000 but more than $40,000 will get a credit of $300. Those making $50,000 but under $60,000 will get a credit of $200 and households making more than $60,000 but less than $80,000 will get $100 in credit. (source)

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.