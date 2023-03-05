Illinois residents to get $150 visa gift cards

Rebates of $150 will be going out to American residents in the coming weeks. These rebates will be issued in the form of visa gift cards. The rebates will be given to approximately 19,500 owner-occupied residents of Schaumburg, Illinois. Owner-occupied residences are real estate investors that may be living in a property and have tenants living in separate spaces. These residences can be single-family homes, townhouses or condominiums. (source)

The Cook County homeowner exemption will be used to determine eligibility. This means that renters and landlords will not eligible. The cards will take a few weeks to be sent out, beginning at the end of March and into April. (source)

Mayor Tom Dailly made the following statement.

"We initially wanted to send checks but are concerned about the theft of checks in the mail. People stealing checks and whitewashing them or forging signatures is a big problem." (source)

Mayor Tom Dailly pitched the program in December of last year as a way to help residents with the rising costs of inflation. The money to fund the program will be taken from the $18.4 million surplus in the village's general fund. The gift cards will cost approximately $2.9 million. Visa cards are "guaranteed as less prone to theft than checks" and can be used anywhere that gift cards are accepted. They will expire and cannot be reloaded. (source)

