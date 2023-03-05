Washington residents to get monthly cash payments of $2,100

Thousands of struggling American residents are in line to receive some much-needed financial relief from the government. Payments of $2,100 monthly will be going out to these residents. Liz Berry is a state representative for Washington. She presented House Bill 1045, which would create a pilot program for a basic income program. (source)

The goal of the proposal is to give monthly payments to qualified individuals living in the state of Washington. The amount of the payments will be equal to 100 per cent of the fair market rent of a two-bedroom apartment. The cost will range between $892 to $2,199 depending on where in the state the apartment is located. (source)

To be eligible certain requirements must be met. People applying must live in Washington and be at least 18 years old. Income must not go above 200 per cent of the federal poverty line. For the year 2022, this amount would have been $27,180 for single individuals and $55,500 for families of four. Applicants must live in Washington and be at least 18 years and be either homeless, pregnant or disabled. (source)

