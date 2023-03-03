Colorado residents to get $1,044 in relief checks

There is only one week left for residents of Colorado to apply for relief checks worth up to $1,044. Residents from low-income households are eligible to receive the money to supplement their income. The money can be used to help with rent, heat and property taxes. On January 30, Governor Jared Polis announced that the Property Tax, Rent, Heat (PTC) Rebate will be available to qualified residents. (source)

The goal of the PTC program is to provide Colorado seniors and people with disabilities more than 7 million in relief payments for 20023. Residents that applies in 2023 are also eligible for a $1,000 refundable tax credit. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 10. (source)

Photo by Alexander Schimmeck on Unsplash

You must have lived in Colorado from January 1 to December 31 in 2022 to be qualified. Single filers income cannot exceed $16,925 per year, for those that are married and filing jointly income cannot be more than $22,858. (source)

Other requirements are below.

(source)

Must be age 65 or older

Be a surviving spouse, age 58 or older - keep in mind, if you were divorced before your spouse died, you are not considered a surviving spouse

Must be a disabled person of any age who was unable to engage in any substantial gainful activity for medical reasons

Have paid property tax, rent, or heating bills during the PTC period

You were not claimed as a dependent on someone else’s federal income tax return

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.