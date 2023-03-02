Americans consumers can claim cash for overpaying for chicken from $181 million price fixing settlement

American shoppers can file a claim to be reimbursed for overpaying for chicken for the past decade. A class action lawsuit was filed by consumers claiming that chicken suppliers conspired to restrict the supply of chicken or fix and raise its prices. (source)

Prosecutors in the Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation alleges that food producers Fieldale, George's, Mar-Jac, Peco, Pilgrim's, and Tyson Foods has been charged of "unfair price fixing monopoly and oligopoly business practices." The companies have agreed to pay $181 million to settle the lawsuit. (source)

Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash

Consumers that purchased chicken or chicken products January 1, 2009 through December 31, 2020 are eligible to receive compensation. The chicken must have been "fresh or frozen raw chicken (defined as whole birds (with or without giblets), whole cut-up birds purchased within a package, or “white meat” parts including breasts and wings (or cuts containing a combination of these)." (source)

Not all residents from all states can apply. The eligible states are California, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin. The deadline to submit a claim is April 3, 2023. For more information, visit the website OverChargedForChicken.com. (source)

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.