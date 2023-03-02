American residents to lose $250 in cash in emergency benefits monthly - are you affected?

Many American residents are about to lose hundreds of dollars per month in benefits for good. During the pandemic, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) was approved for additional funding by Congress. With this additional funding, families were receiving approximately $100 extra per month. (source)

Congress decided to vote late last year to end these emergency funding nationwide. Some states, however, have decided to end the extra benefits earlier than others. More than 42 million Americans receive benefits from the SNAP program. Starting this month these families will be receiving about $95 less in benefits. According to data from the nonpartisan research institute, Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, families with higher “modest incomes” will see at least $250 less per month. (source)

Photo by Emil Kalibradov on Unsplash

Florida and Georgia's residents have already had their emergency benefits ended before March. Starting this month 30 additional states will be ending their emergency funding as well. These states are Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin. (source)

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.