Cutting energy costs - ways to save up to $280 on energy bills

Aneka Duncan

Energy bills are constantly rising for American residents. This is due to the continuous rise in heating costs. According to the Consumer Price Index, energy costs for the average American were up by 13% in November compared to the year before with this number expected to grow. (source)

There are simple things that can be done to save a few dollars here and there.

  • Washing on a cold cycle can save money on every wash. According to GE, when washing with warm water, 75 to 90 per cent of the energy used by the washing machine goes towards warming up the water. Also, washing with cold water may reduce wrinkles, which means less ironing which leads to more savings.
  • Having the right temperature in your home is another money saver. Experts at Austin Energy suggest the ideal temperature is 68 degrees. This keeps your home at a comfortable temperature and does not overwork the heater by cycling on and off.
  • Turning off the lights when they are not being used can be a money saver. This also leads to the bulbs lasting longer, so they do not have to be replaced very often. Also, the type of bulbs being used can determine the amount of savings, bulbs with higher wattages use more energy.
  • Refrain from opening the refrigerator door too often. The refrigerator has to work twice as hard to keep things cool if the door is constantly being opened.
  • Cleaning your appliances can make the last longer and work more efficiently. Simple things such as cleaning out the dryer lint or dusting under the fridge can go a long in saving on energy costs.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

