Americans can apply for up to $372 from the government - see if you qualify

The government has a federal program that is offering Americans the opportunity to save approximately $372 yearly on their energy bills. The program is called the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP). This program is designed to help low-income households lower their energy bills by increasing energy efficiency in their homes. Refrigerators that are over 10 years to 15 years old can be a major source of high energy use and in some states, they are replaced by WAP. (source)

Photo by Vladimir Solomianyi on Unsplash

The program is available to homeowners and renters. However, senior citizens, families with children and people with disabilities are given priority. The program provides about 8,500 jobs while assisting over 35,000 homeowners and renters with winterization services. All 50 states will be receiving funds for improvements and upgrades from the Department of Energy (DOE). This move will save households hundreds of dollars. Weather stripping, insulation, heating system improvements, lighting upgrades, and refrigerator replacements are all eligible for WAP. (source)

Qualification requirements will vary as each state is in charge of its WAP program. For more information and to be considered for the program, residents must apply through their state weatherization administrator.

