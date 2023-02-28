Americans can get cash payments worth $600 from $665 million pot - are you eligible?

American residents are in line to receive some well needed financial relief from the government. Eligible residents will be getting up to $600 in pandemic relief stimulus checks. This is the fourth stimulus check that the government is sending out in this cash boost. People that work in the agriculture field are being provided with one-time cash payments worth up to $600, through the Farm and Food Workers Relief program. The Department of Agriculture (USDA) manages the program. It gave a grant of $665 million to eligible non-profit organizations, state agencies and tribal entities. (source)

Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

Through these organizations, the stimulus payments are then given to "qualifying frontline farm, grocery, and meatpacking workers for expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic." To be eligible for the cash, workers must have been legally employed in the agriculture field. They must also have worked between January 2020 and December 2022. (source)

If you have worked in the agriculture field during the specified time frame think you are eligible to receive any of these stimulus payments, you can visit the USDA website for more information on how to apply and submit your application form. (source)

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.