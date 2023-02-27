Americans can claim one time payment from Pepsi settlement

A lawsuit was filed against Pepsi by current and former employees that worked for the company between December 5, 2021, and April 8, 2022. The lawsuit alleges that the company failed to accurately pay the plaintiffs after a Kronos outage and data breach. Kronos is a cloud-based software used by companies and human resource departments for hiring and onboarding of new employees, managing working time and attendance, and processing payroll. Some of Pepsi's employees were not paid their full wages due to a data breach that affected the hourly tracking in the Kronos system. (source)

The goal of the lawsuit is to ensure that all affected employees get their entire owed wages and that they are compensated for any additional damages they may have incurred. Pepsi has agreed to pay a settlement of $12.75 million, even though they have admitted to no wrongdoing. The deadline to object or exclude yourself from the lawsuit has already passed on February 6, 2023. However, if you do nothing, you could still be eligible to receive some of the cash from the settlement. The final approval hearing is set for April 4, 2023. (source)

