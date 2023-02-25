Woman came home to find that her husband moved in his family without telling her

Aneka Duncan

A 26-year-old pregnant woman called her mother for moral support during an argument with her husband. Against her objections, her husband wanted to move in his brother and his family into their home. (source)

She wrote.

"I recently moved into my first home. I am also 4 months pregnant with our first baby. The pregnancy has been very hard. It reached a really bad point where I passed out hit my head and my doctor admitted me to the hospital for a week." (source)

To her dismay, she returned home from the hospital to find that her husband had done exactly what she did not want. He had moved in his brother and his family.

"My office was tossed into our room, papers everywhere. The house was a complete wreck. The following morning. I was trying my best to work when their kids were crying non stop." (source)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x4rpR_0kzHFsks00
Photo byAiony HaustonUnsplash

On top of all this unwanted stress and inconvenience, her husband expected her to warmly welcome her in-laws into their home. When this did not happen, an argument developed between them. She told him she was "too sick to have company and they need to leave." After her husband refused to ask them to leave, she called her mother for advice but instead told her the entire story. Her husband was "completely shocked" and "angry" that she did this. Her mother came over immediately and "quickly took charge." (source)

Her mother-in-law eventually heard about the situation and sent her a very angry text message. Her mother-in-law was upset that she did not help her husband to clean up the house and also for allowing her mother to embarrass her brother-in-law by "bossing" him around.(source)

What do you think about this?

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.

