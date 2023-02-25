Monthly payments of $500 going out to Minnesota residents

Aneka Duncan

Minnesota will be offering monthly payments to artists in the state. The Springboard for the Arts’ Guaranteed Minimum Income for Artists is set to begin in March. The program will assist struggling artists in St. Paul and will extend to others in Otter Tail County. It will offer 75 artists, 50 from the Frogtown and Rondo neighborhoods of St. Paul and 25 other artists in Otter Tail County. These artists will be provided with $500 in monthly payments for 18 months. (source)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21yNwN_0kz8Q5Ur00
Photo byJoshua RondeauonUnsplash

According to a press release, the Springboard’s pilot program's goal is to impact “artists, culture bearers, and creative workers at a neighborhood level." The hope is also to create a national foundation that will include artists in policies concerning economic inequity. Research data gained from this program will help the founders gain the understanding they need to create economic justice for artists. (source)

Recipients will be randomly selected from a pool of eligible artists, so applications are not being accepted. The selected participants would have been affected by the pandemic and already gotten help from the Springboard’s Coronavirus Personal Emergency Relief Fund and other services. (source)

