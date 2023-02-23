Deadline approaching for Colorado residents to apply for up to $302 in direct payments - only six days left

Applications to get food rebates worth between $99 and $302 will be open in a little over a week. Low and middle-income residents of Boulder, Colorado will be receiving these rebates as a way to offset the taxes that are paid on food. Individuals will be eligible for $99 while families will get $302. (source)

To be eligible, applicants must have lived in Boulder, Colorado for all of 2022. The income for individuals cannot be more than $43,900 a year. For households of two, income cannot be more than $50,200 yearly. For families of three the amount cannot exceed $56,450 yearly and cannot be more than $62,700 yearly for families of four. Also, applicants must either be 62 years or older, have a disability or during the year 2022 have children under the age of 18 living in the household. Applications will reopen on Wednesday, March 1. (source)

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

Officials running the rebate program made the following statement.

“City residents who do not have permanent shelter are eligible for the refund and can meet the residency requirement by providing documentation that they are receiving services from a city-recognized homelessness services agency."

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.