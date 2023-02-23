Biden administration cracking down on illegal border control - new policy will block migrants from seeking U.S. asylum

The Biden administration is working on a new policy to deter migrants from crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. According to four senior DHS officials, the new rule is to be announced in the coming weeks. Due to this rule, migrants crossing the border would be ineligible for asylum in the United States, if they did not try to gain asylum in a country they had already passed through. Hundreds of thousands of migrants may be prevented from seeking asylum in the country with this move. However, there are still other legal ways to gain asylum. (source)

The plan has faced criticism from immigration advocates and some Democrats. They liken this new policy to the "so-called transit ban that was proposed by immigration hard-liner Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump." Keren Zwick is the director of litigation at the National Immigrant Justice Center. She said she and her group and partner organizations plan to fight this policy in court. (source)

“If the proposed asylum ban rule does what we expect it to do — unlawfully deprive access to asylum based on manner of entry and/or transit route. It would be invalid like the similar Trump administration rules that were found unlawful by federal courts.” (source)

“This is not a Trump era-policy. This is not a transit ban. We have provided a lawful path for individuals to try to seek entry.” (source)

