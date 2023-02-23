Americans can get one-time direct payment worth up to $168,000 from $49.75 million settlement - are you eligible?

Direct payments of up to $168,000 will be going out to American residents. Lely, an agriculture firm is accused of selling farms and farmers defective A4 milking systems. The machines did not increase milk production or improve the milk's quality. The machines were also harmful to the cows' health. This is according to the lawsuit filed by law firms Stueve Siegel Hanson LLP, Cullenberg & Tensen PLLC, and Perrone Law PLLC. (source)

Lely has denied the allegations and accepts no responsibility for any wrongdoing. However, they have agreed to settle the charges by paying a $49.75 million settlement. (source)

Photo by Justice Thompson on Unsplash

The company made the following statement.

"The legal process is lengthy, expensive, and distracting – so we have decided to reach a settlement that is in the best interest of Lely, as well as our employees, our Lely Center network, and our customers." (source)

To qualify for any payment, you must have leased or purchased at least one of Lely's A4 milking systems. The affected machines were sold between 2011 and 2018. Proof of payment or lease agreement must also be provided. June 5 is the deadline to file a claim. (source)

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.