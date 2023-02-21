American residents can get up to $60,000 in cash - are you eligible?

A homeowner assistance program is reopening after a three-month hiatus. Americans can now apply for up to $60,000 in cash. The Oregon Homeowner Assistance Fund (OHAF) assists homeowners that are facing financial hardships and is run by the Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS). They have announced that there is an estimated $72 million of funding left, which is enough to assist another 700 families. (source)

The program was paused so the program leaders could do some due diligence. They did system maintenance, evaluated already submitted applications and assess how much funding was left. Homeowners that are facing active foreclosures and those "traditionally underserved by mortgage markets" will still be the main focus of this phase of the program. (source)

The program is currently in phase four and eligibility changes from phase to phase. Some general requirements does remain the same for every phase.

Must be living at the property

Be living as a borrower on the mortgage or be the owner of the property

Have experienced financial hardships tied to the coronavirus pandemic after January 21, 2020

Meet one of the two-income limit conditions

For past-due payment relief, income must be at or below 150 per cent of the area median or 100 per cent of the median income in the U.S., or whichever is greater



For ongoing payment relief, income must be at or below 100 per cent of the Area Median Income or 100 per cent of the median income for the United States, or whichever is greater

Homeowners that qualify for relief for past due payments are eligible for up to $50,000 in funding. This money can be used for past-due bills such as property taxes, homeowners association fees and reverse mortgages. Depending on income, homeowners who qualify for ongoing payment relief can get up to $60,000 in cash. Applications can be submitted on the program's website. (source)

