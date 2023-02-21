Americans eligible to receive one-time payment from $415 million casino settlement

American residents that have played certain mobile casino games are in line to receive payments from a $415 million settlement. DoubleDown Interactive has been accused of violating Washington's gaming laws by using illegal schemes. According to the lawsuit, DoubleDown would first give players free chips, then force them to keep playing by purchasing additional chips. They have agreed to pay $415 million to settle the allegations. (source)

“Defendants’ online casino games have thrived, and thousands of consumers have spent millions of dollars unwittingly playing Defendants’ unlawful games of chance,” the details of the settlement read. (source)

Photo by Sophia Müller on Unsplash

DoubleDown has agreed to settle the charges, even though they have admitted to no wrongdoing. They also have agreed to change some of the rules of the game. Players can now play the game without being required to purchase in-game currency. (source)

All the illegal profits will now be going back to all eligible players of the game. Players can get payments in cash or electronically. The amount will be based on how much class members spent on in-game purchases. (source)

DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Fort Knox, DoubleDown Classic, or Ellen’s Road to Riches are the games in question. Players who played them before November 14, 2022, are eligible for payment. DoubleDown insisted that claims must be filed online or by mail and that this is the only way to get your payment. The deadline to file has been changed from February 14 to April 11. The final hearing approval is set for June 1. (source)

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.