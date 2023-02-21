Direct payments worth $3,284 going out to American residents - will you get one?

Residents of Alaska are eligible to receive relief checks worth approximately $3,284. This money will be going out in three separate payments. The money is courtesy of the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend and some payments already started going out to recipients on February 16. New applications are currently being accepted. (source)

Applications for the Permanent Fund Dividend can be submitted from January 1 to March 31. Children and adults must file separate applications. For instance, five applications must be filed for a family of three children and two parents. (source)

Applications can be filed online or paper copies can be obtained from Distribution Centers statewide. Adults that already have a myAlaska account can apply through that portal. If you don't have one, one can be easily created. Applications can also be obtained from Dividend Information offices located in Anchorage, Fairbanks, and Juneau. Offices are open to the public from 10 am to 4 pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To qualify for payment, an application must have been filed by March 31, 2022. Applicants must also lived in Alaska for all of 2021. (source)

