Michigan residents to get one-time payment from $9.5 million pot

Americans are eligible for a one-time payment worth up to $261 from a lawsuit settlement. The Economist offers physical newspaper copies and digital news subscriptions to its customers. Subscribers are offered a 30 day free trial and is then charged $19.90 per month. (source)

A lawsuit alleges that The Economist violated Michigan’s Preservation of Personal Privacy Act by sharing subscriber information with third parties, without consent. They have agreed to pay $9.5 million to settle the claims. (source)

Michigan residents that subscribed to the publication electronically or with a Michigan street address between February 4, 2015 and July 30, 2016 are eligible to receive payment. Class action members that received a notice do not need to file a claim form. However, an election form must be filed by April 12, 2023 to receive the payment electronically. To get the money, a valid claim form must be submitted by April 12, 2023 by those class members who did not receive a mailed settlement notice. (source)

There are several deadlines that claimants should be aware of. April 12 is the deadline to file claim for those who did not receive a notice. To exclude yourself or object the settlement, this must be done by February 20. To go to the hearing and give the court your opinion about the settlement, the deadline is March 15.

