New York residents are eligible for one-time payment from the state

Payments of up to thousands of dollars can be claimed by the residents of New York. The office of State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli's announced that the state has collected a substantial amount of unclaimed money. The office is urging people to put in a claim to see if they qualify for any of the cash. Approximately $1.5 million is returned to residents on a daily basis. (source)

This fortune in unclaimed cash was accumulated from inactive accounts. These accounts can be from banks, insurance companies, investment companies and other businesses. Checking and savings accounts, rental security deposits, insurance benefits and mutual funds can be easily forgotten. When this happens, the money is turned over to the state. (source)

Photo by Viacheslav Bublyk on Unsplash

State officials are urging all residents to apply as they may be eligible but not be aware that they are. They can apply through the comptroller's office website. (source)

Thomas DiNapoli made the following statement.

"At a time when many New Yorkers are struggling to make ends meet, every dollar counts. That's why my office is working diligently to encourage New Yorkers to claim their lost money." (source)

