Biden administration still working to reunite children separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border

In the summer of 2017 under the orders of the Trump administration, U.S. Border Patrol agents began separating children from their parents. These include babies and very young children. This tactic was used a deter people from crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. The Trump administration introduced a "zero tolerance" policy in April of 2018. (source)

All adults attempting to cross the border without proper documentation would be criminally prosecuted. Children were taken away from their parents and placed in the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR). In June 2018, the government acknowledged that thousands of children were separated from their families. There was no means to track these families as nothing was put in place to do so. (source)

After this practice was made public, the administration faced great criticism. On June 20, 2018, President Trump signed an executive order to end the separation families. After being ordered by a federal judge on June 26, 2018, the government began tracking and reuniting families. This came after hundreds of parents were already deported without their children. (source)

Photo by Patty Brito on Unsplash

Approximately two years ago the Biden administration created the Interagency Task Force on Reunification of Families. According to its fact sheet between January 20, 2017, and January 20, 2021, 3,924 children were separated from their parents. After working for two years, the task force managed to reunite over 600 families, while 998 are still separated. Another 331 children are in the process of reuniting or their families have been told of the opportunity to reunite. Over 600 children are still separated with no hope of reuniting with their families anytime soon. (source)

This practice can cause long-lasting traumatic injuries to the families, especially the children. Lawsuits have been filed against the government by some of the families. Though the Biden administration has publicly denounced the policy, they continue to refuse to take any financial blame and refuse to compensate the families affected by this inhumane policy. (source)

