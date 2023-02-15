American families can get payments worth up to $1,400 for energy relief

The Department of Commerce in Minnesota made an announcement earlier this month. Residents can start applications for two types of energy assistance. Over 114,000 applications have been received for the payment worth up to $1,400. (source)

The Energy Assistance Program (EAP) and the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) are both open for online applications. Eligible residents gets help to pay their energy and water bills from EAP. So far this winter it has helped approximately 74,000 families and avoided 11,087 service interruptions. To help save money and lower their energy bills, WAP provides eligible homeowners and renters with free home energy upgrades. (source)

Since October of 2022, households have received an average of $695, with a total awarded amount of approximately $51.6 million. The household's utility or fuel provider receives the money directly. The program provides up to $1,400 but more can be approved in the case of emergencies. (source)

To be eligible for WAP, income level must be at or 200 percent below the federal poverty level. Within the last 12 months, families that have received Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) are also eligible. The goal of the program is to permanently reduce low-income residents' energy bills. Qualified homes are audited by an energy auditor to evaluate the home and determine if it qualifies for winterization. (source)

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.