Americans can get $180 in payment from a $1.02 billion pot of unclaimed money

When a business or entity has money for someone but cannot find the person, the money becomes unclaimed. These funds are collected and held by the state until the rightful owner is found. (source)

Residents of North Carolina now have the opportunity to reclaim what was rightfully theirs. The chance is pretty good that the state has some money, however how small, for a lot of its residents. Between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, the state returned more than $100 million to claimants. (source)

Dale Folwell is the elected state treasurer of North Carolina. He made the following statement back in January of 2022.

“We just found $248,000 for a person in Stokes County who was the beneficiary of a life insurance policy." (source)

He also said.

“There are exactly twice as many records of things that belong to people than there are adult citizens, in North Carolina. It’s probably about $180 on average. It doesn’t matter if it’s $8, $80, or $80,000 we found for the trucking company in the Triad. People are just delighted to have their own money given back to them.” (source)

