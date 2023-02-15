Workplace romance no longer a taboo?

Having a romantic relationship with a co-worker has been a big no-no for a long time. Some companies even have policies against such relationships.

But the world is changing and workplace romance is becoming a bit more acceptable. Experts believe this is due to the older generation retiring and the incoming of younger people entering the working world. According to data from Society for Human Resource Management, younger millennials and Generation Z workers are more receptive to workplace romance. (source)

Phyllis Hartman is the president of PGHR Consulting and a career human resources expert. She made the following statement.

“There’s been a change over the last few years, with an exodus of some of the older workers and an increase in younger workers, who tend to be a little more upfront and honest about what they think. But the reality is there has always been workplace romance.”

Workplace romance can be flirting, dating and even committed relationships. According to research, the average person spends 90,000 hours at work in their lifetime, so it is reasonable that some may develop romantic feelings for each other. Employees must use their judgement and not allow a workplace romance to affect their professional lives. Companies must also have workplace romance policies in place to protect its employees in these situations.

