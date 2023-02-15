Workplace romance no longer a taboo?

Aneka Duncan

Having a romantic relationship with a co-worker has been a big no-no for a long time. Some companies even have policies against such relationships.

But the world is changing and workplace romance is becoming a bit more acceptable. Experts believe this is due to the older generation retiring and the incoming of younger people entering the working world. According to data from Society for Human Resource Management, younger millennials and Generation Z workers are more receptive to workplace romance. (source)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=267qxO_0kocuIsJ00
Photo byToa HeftibaonUnsplash

Phyllis Hartman is the president of PGHR Consulting and a career human resources expert. She made the following statement.

“There’s been a change over the last few years, with an exodus of some of the older workers and an increase in younger workers, who tend to be a little more upfront and honest about what they think. But the reality is there has always been workplace romance.”

Workplace romance can be flirting, dating and even committed relationships. According to research, the average person spends 90,000 hours at work in their lifetime, so it is reasonable that some may develop romantic feelings for each other. Employees must use their judgement and not allow a workplace romance to affect their professional lives. Companies must also have workplace romance policies in place to protect its employees in these situations.

What do you think about this

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# workplace romance# generation z# dating# relationships# viral

Comments / 0

Published by

News you care about.

N/A
8K followers

More from Aneka Duncan

Immigration advocates threaten to sue Biden administration over new policy to prevent migrants from seeking U.S. asylum

The Biden administration is working on a new policy to deter migrants from crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. According to four senior DHS officials, the new rule is to be announced in the coming weeks. Due to this rule, migrants crossing the border would be ineligible for asylum in the United States, if they did not try to gain asylum in a country they had already passed through. Hundreds of thousands of migrants may be prevented from seeking asylum in the country with this move. However, there are still other legal ways to gain asylum. (source)

Read full story
1 comments

American residents eligible to receive between $58,000 and $168,000 from $49.75 million settlement

Direct payments of up to $168,000 will be going out to American residents. Lely, an agriculture firm is accused of selling farms and farmers defective A4 milking systems. The machines did not increase milk production or improve the milk's quality. The machines were also harmful to the cows' health. This is according to the lawsuit filed by law firms Stueve Siegel Hanson LLP, Cullenberg & Tensen PLLC, and Perrone Law PLLC. (source)

Read full story
Oregon State

American residents can get up to $60,000 in cash - are you eligible?

A homeowner assistance program is reopening after a three-month hiatus. Americans can now apply for up to $60,000 in cash. The Oregon Homeowner Assistance Fund (OHAF) assists homeowners that are facing financial hardships and is run by the Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS). They have announced that there is an estimated $72 million of funding left, which is enough to assist another 700 families. (source)

Read full story
Washington, DC

Americans eligible to receive one-time payment from $415 million casino settlement

American residents that have played certain mobile casino games are in line to receive payments from a $415 million settlement. DoubleDown Interactive has been accused of violating Washington's gaming laws by using illegal schemes. According to the lawsuit, DoubleDown would first give players free chips, then force them to keep playing by purchasing additional chips. They have agreed to pay $415 million to settle the allegations. (source)

Read full story
21 comments
Alaska State

Direct payments worth $3,284 going out to American residents - will you get one?

Residents of Alaska are eligible to receive relief checks worth approximately $3,284. This money will be going out in three separate payments. The money is courtesy of the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend and some payments already started going out to recipients on February 16. New applications are currently being accepted. (source)

Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

Michigan residents to get one-time payment from $9.5 million pot

Americans are eligible for a one-time payment worth up to $261 from a lawsuit settlement. The Economist offers physical newspaper copies and digital news subscriptions to its customers. Subscribers are offered a 30 day free trial and is then charged $19.90 per month. (source)

Read full story
68 comments

Immigrants to receive $1,000 monthly for six months

Immigrant survivors of gender-based violence are often faced with hardships that can leave them in unstable and unsafe situations. The majority of the time, they have limited support and have to wait years for any sort of resolution of their legal cases. These years of being in limbo can lead to emotional and financial distress. (source)

Read full story
1137 comments

Deadline to file claim to get one-time payment from $7.5 million pot only two days away

American Airline customers are eligible to get money back for "incorrect charges." The airline made a deal to settle a lawsuit in August of 2022. They offered to pay at least $7.5 million in settlement. (source)

Read full story
1 comments

Woman who "cares a lot about food waste" upset over other people wasting food

A woman who apparently "care[s] a lot about food waste and the environment" has made it her business to confront another woman about her eating habits. And, during this confrontation she managed to totally embarrass the woman. The woman claims that while having lunch, she noticed the other woman that was sitting at the same table "wasting food" again. (source)

Read full story

Woman reveals hidden pregnancy at unsuspecting sister-in-law's baby shower

A woman is eight months pregnant and has been hiding it from her family and friends. Having a very traumatic pregnancy experience a few years prior is the reason for keeping her pregnancy a secret. Her sister-in-law was having her baby shower and she and her husband were invited. Her first instinct was not to attend, but her sister-in-law insisted, so tried "her best to hide her baby bump and go."(source)

Read full story
4 comments

Woman wants to turn stepdaughter's room into a nursery

A 33-year-old woman lives with her husband and stepdaughter. The stepdaughter is 23 years old. The woman is currently pregnant and wants her stepdaughter to move out of the home. There isn't enough space for the new baby, so she needs to turn her stepdaughter's room into the baby's room. (source)

Read full story
2 comments

Americans are eligible for tax rebates worth between $500 and $1,000

Americans that have upgraded their homes with clean energy equipment may be eligible for tax credits worth between $500 and $1,000. The US Department of Energy will be giving back this money as an incentive to homeowners for the upgrades. (source)

Read full story
2 comments
Slippery Rock, PA

Pennsylvania residents to receive $250 in direct payments - are you eligible?

Americans could soon be getting a tax credit worth up to $250. This plan has been proposed by Mayor Jondavid Longo of Slippery Rock Borough in Pennsylvania. This tax credit would be going to first responders as a thank-you for their hard work. The money to fund this project will be coming from Slippery Rock's $50,000 budget surplus. (source)

Read full story
75 comments

Eligible Americans could see an increase of $2,400 yearly in social security benefits

Senator Bernie Sanders has reintroduced a bill that could give Americans an extra $2,400 each year. In June of 2022, the Social Security Expansion Act (SSEA) was introduced. The proposal was widely criticized and the bill did not pass. (source)

Read full story
31 comments
Iowa State

Residents of Iowa to receive $500 monthly

There is a new plan in the works to send $500 a month in direct payments to struggling Americans. This initiative is a guaranteed income program called UpLift. This program was launched with the help of nonpartisan research firm, The Harkin Institute. The goal of these monthly payments is to assist low-income families living in Iowa cover their "basic needs." (source)

Read full story
56 comments

New York residents are eligible for one-time payment from the state

Payments of up to thousands of dollars can be claimed by the residents of New York. The office of State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli's announced that the state has collected a substantial amount of unclaimed money. The office is urging people to put in a claim to see if they qualify for any of the cash. Approximately $1.5 million is returned to residents on a daily basis. (source)

Read full story
21 comments

Biden administration still working to reunite children separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border

In the summer of 2017 under the orders of the Trump administration, U.S. Border Patrol agents began separating children from their parents. These include babies and very young children. This tactic was used a deter people from crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. The Trump administration introduced a "zero tolerance" policy in April of 2018. (source)

Read full story
2 comments
Minnesota State

American families can get payments worth up to $1,400 for energy relief

The Department of Commerce in Minnesota made an announcement earlier this month. Residents can start applications for two types of energy assistance. Over 114,000 applications have been received for the payment worth up to $1,400. (source)

Read full story
20 comments

Americans can get $180 in payment from a $1.02 billion pot of unclaimed money

When a business or entity has money for someone but cannot find the person, the money becomes unclaimed. These funds are collected and held by the state until the rightful owner is found. (source)

Read full story
21 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy