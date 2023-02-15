Americans to get medical debts paid off from a $240 million pot

Many Ohio residents have high medical bills and are struggling to pay them off. RIP Medical Debt will be helping to pay off these medical debts. A total of $240 million will go towards this plan. (source)

Thousands of eligible residents will see their medical debt balances paid off. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will be providing the funds to do this. Toledo and Lucas County approved $1.6 million in ARPA funds to pay off these debts. Part of the success of this funding approval was due to the partnership with RIP Medical Debt. (source)

RIP Medical Debt is a non-profit organization based in New York. They purchase medical debt from healthcare providers and hospitals. They use donated money to buy out these debts. Once the debts are acquired, it is paid off. An average of $100 in debt is worth one donated dollar. (source)

Photo by Celyn Kang on Unsplash

Are You Eligible?

Approximately 41,000 Toledo residents are eligible to have their debt eliminated. To qualify, your debt has to be more than five per cent of your income. You also qualify if your income is 400 per cent below the federal poverty level. (source)

