Man tells girlfriend's family his house is not a hotel

A man has been dating his girlfriend for a little over two years and they both have their own places. However, lately his girlfriend has been spending a lot of time at his apartment.

"I have been with my girlfriend for a bit over two years. We live separately, but she's been spending most days at my house. I eventually gave her a key to my place. I'll come home from work and most of the time she'll be there." (source)

His girlfriend has four sisters. She asked if she could invite one of her sisters and her daughter to come over and hang out with her at his apartment. He didn't have a problem with this and told her it was fine. One evening he came home from work and his girlfriend had invited her sister over. He was not happy with the situation he walked in on, which led to an argument with her. (source)

"I got home Thursday. When I got inside my girlfriend was with her niece. I greet my girlfriend and niece. When I start walking to my bedroom, my girlfriend tells me she set out clothes for me in my gaming room. I ask why? And she says that her sister is taking a nap in my bedroom." (source)

"I'm taken aback by this. My girlfriend asks what I mean. I tell my girlfriend that not only is it rude to sleep in other people's beds, but this is also my house, so I won't be quiet either."

Photo by Jonas Kakaroto on Unsplash

His girlfriend couldn't understand why he was so upset and left with her sister and niece.

"She calls me back saying that since my house isn't a hotel, she won't be staying there with me anymore. She tells me that her sister seriously needed a break and I couldn't help her." (source)

Later he and his girlfriend talked about it and she explained that her sister was tired. She didn't think he would mind, so she offered his bed for her to take a nap. She apologized for overstepping but said she will not be spending as much time there until their boundary issues are resolved. (source)

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.