Americans can get a one-time payment of $5 million - are you eligible?

African American residents living in San Francisco could be in line to receive a one-time payment of $5 million. As part of a "reparation" effort, the African American Reparations Advisory Committee is proposing a one-time payment of $5 million. The committee has proposed that this money would go to black longtime residents of the state. (source)

In its effort to address reparations, the committee released a draft report last month "to address the public policies explicitly created to subjugate black people in San Francisco." Along with the $5 million payment, the plan also includes a list of other financial recommendations for black people living in the state. (source)

Are you Eligible?

Applicants must be 18 years old and identify as Black or African American on public documents for at least 10 years. They must also choose and prove two of these additional requirements. Must be born in the state between 1940 and 1996. Able to prove residency for at least 13 years. Be incarcerated or be a direct descendant of someone incarcerated due to the "failed war on drugs." (source)

The committee is hoping that these lump sum payments will compensate the African American community for decades of injustice. At this point, however, these are just proposals. The eligibility requirements and payments have yet to be confirmed. (source)

