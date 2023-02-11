Scamming Settlement - Americans can get one-time payment from $115 pot

Thousands of Americans are eligible for a one-time payment from a $115 million settlement. The Department of Justice (DoJ) found that following a 2018 lawsuit, MoneyGram failed to effectively manage scams. The company is accused of violating previous orders to take the necessary steps to restrict scammers from accessing the payment system. (source)

The Department of Justice states that all victims will recover the full amount of their losses. As part of the compensation process, more than $115 million will be distributed among 38,889 victims. Samuel Levine is the director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. He made the following statement. (source)

“MoneyGram violated an FTC order by continuing to let scammers rip off its customers. The FTC is pleased to be working with our law enforcement partners to provide refunds to claimants. Other firms that facilitate fraud and ignore FTC orders should expect to face similar consequences.” (source)

MoneyGram made the following statement.

"After investing more than $800 million over the past decade to enhance our compliance program, MoneyGram is now an industry leader in fraud detection. The number of consumer fraud complaints MoneyGram receives as a percentage of total money transfer transactions has consistently decreased over the past eight years. In 2022, it was only 0.009% of the over 100 million money transfers processed by MoneyGram." (source)

More information can be found on the Department of Justice website, by email at info@moneygramremission.com or by calling the DOJ’s MoneyGram Remission Administrator by phone at 844-269-2630. (source)

