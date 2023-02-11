Americans to receive cash payments between $500 and $3,000 - will you get one?

Healthcare workers in New York are now eligible for a well-deserved bonus. These cash payments are worth between $500 and $3,000. Late last year, New York officials announced that the state was expanding the eligibility requirements for the Healthcare Worker Bonus Program. (source)

The new list of workers that are now eligible for the program includes home health care managers, supporting housing specialists, security guards, and peace officers. From October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2022, people that worked up to two six-month "vesting periods" are now qualified for these payments. (source)

Governor Kath Hochul states that the payments are a thank you to medical first responders who worked throughout the pandemic. It also serves as an investment in healthcare employee retention. She made the following statement. (source)

"Our bonus program is about more than just thanks, this is an investment in health care and with it, we will retain, rebuild, and grow our health care workforce and ensure we deliver the highest quality care for New Yorkers." (source)

Applicants have 30 days to apply. The application process has been open since February 1.

What do you think about this?

