Monthly direct payments between $200 and $400 to go out to American residents

The state of Massachusetts will be giving a helping hand in the form of some financial relief to its residents. Chelsea Eats is a guaranteed basic income program. Through this program, the state will be able to assist approximately 600 to 700 families with their high utility bills and food costs. Recipients will be chosen by a lottery-styled draw on Wednesday, February 15. (source)

To be eligible for these payments, residents' household income must be 30 per cent less than the area median amount. The amount of the payment will depend on the size of the family. Households with one person will get $200, households with two persons will get $300 and $400 will go to households with three or more persons.

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

Below is the income breakdown.

(source)

For a household of one, the income is $29,450

For a household of two, the income is $33,650

For a household of three, the income is $37,850

For a household of four, the income is 42,050

For a household of five, the income is $45,450

For a household of six, the income is $48,800

For a household of seven, the income is $52,150

Priority will be given to those with "children under 18, disabled residents, veterans, seniors 65+, families who are ineligible for other forms of government assistance, families with a female-identifying head of household, families with a member self-identifying with a minoritized/marginalized gender-identity," according to a release from city officials.

“Further information about the debit card delivery will be available to the selected applicants once the lottery has concluded,” the city said.

To be in line to receive these payments, you must have applied by the January 6 deadline.

