Monthly direct payments of $400 available to Americans - will you get one?

In 2022, under the American Rescue Plan Act, officials in Paterson, New Jersey proposed a $46 million dollar funding package. An estimated $1.4 million of the amount would go towards $400 monthly direct payments for its residents. (source)

The package would allow residents of Paterson, New Jersey to get an extension of the city's original guaranteed income program. Initially, the program provided $400 monthly for a year to 110 low-income families. These payments continued to June of 2022 and were made through debit cards. (source)

This year, 200 families will be chosen to receive the money. Mayor Andre Sayegh confirmed that the program is back and now expanded. It is unclear though, how much money will be invested this time around. The previous program required that applicants be 18 years or older. Income for individuals could not be more than $30,000 and for families it could not be more than $88,000.

Mayor Sayegh made the following statement.

"This should also assist in this endeavor, as far as paying bills are concerned, having extra income."

Applications will be available later in the year. Online applications were accepted from April 12 to April 30 in 2022.

