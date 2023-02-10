Americans could get $700 yearly in tax credits

Aneka Duncan

Depending on their income, families could soon get some much-needed financial help. The state of Illinois lawmakers are working to put in place a $700 child tax credit. Senator Mike Simmons is one of the many people trying to make Bill 1444 a reality. He made the following statement. (source)

“Working parents are struggling worse than ever before. It is time for the state to create a permanent Child Tax Credit that puts money back into the pockets of parents in Illinois, so that parents can take care of their children and communities can begin to recover,” he said in a press conference Tuesday. (source)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mJtla_0kj4kcHl00
Photo bySasun BughdaryanonUnsplash

If passed, recipients would have to meet all income requirements. To be eligible to make a claim single filers must make less than $50,000 and joint filers less than $75,000. Once this income qualification is met, each child younger than 17 years old would get a tax credit of $700. (source)

This tax credit would be made available every year. However, it is not clear if all the votes would be there, so this bill is not guaranteed to pass.

“We know that the expansion of the federal child tax credit during the pandemic lifted millions of children out of poverty," Simmons said. (source)
"And we know that if we pass this state level Child Tax Credit, nearly half of all Illinois children would benefit from this economic relief for parents all across the state. (source)

What do you think about this?

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.

