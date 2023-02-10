Americans to get financial help in the form of a $2 billion tax relief program

Residents of the state of Florida are in line for some financial relief from the government. Governor Ron DeSantis, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner made the announcement. In their 2023–2024 fiscal year budget, Florida residents would be provided with a $2 billion tax relief program. This would be the largest tax relief proposal in the state's history. (source)

The Framework for Freedom Budget proposal was announced by the governor last week. This budget totals $114.8 billion with over $15 billion in total reserves. The $2 billion tax relief program is part of that proposal. This proposal can save the average Florida family an estimated $1,000 per year. (source)

There are multiple policies in this proposal to make the lives of residents a little easier. Children's items such as books and toys would get a one-year tax exemption. Necessities for babies and toddlers such as clothing, cribs, and strollers would see a permanent sales tax exemption. There would also be an expansion on the annual "Back to School" tax holiday. Also included is the “Freedom Summer” tax holiday that will run from Memorial Day to September 4. (source)

“Inflation continues to burden Florida families and we must fight back against rising costs by cutting the sales tax on necessary items,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We are able to provide this record $2 billion in tax relief because of our smart fiscal policies and strong reserves. It is important that we pass those savings on to Florida families so they can keep more of their hard-earned money in their own pockets.” (source)

