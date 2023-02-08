Man wanting to go to a work party instead of spending time with his in-laws upsets his wife

You meet the love of your life and think you have found your happily ever after, so you get married. Then you realize this may not be your fairy tale after all. Do you try to make it work or call it quits?

A new bride is facing this very dilemma, so she takes her frustration to the internet. She and her husband have been married for eight months and she is already seeing "red flags".

Regardless of them being newlyweds, her husband has already become "infatuated" with a female co-worker. It seemed harmless enough when it first began, with the two of them having lunches and coffee breaks together. But as the weeks go by, he incessantly talks about her. (source)

On a recent night out, she realized just how obsessed her husband was with this person. Throughout the evening he kept fawning over her, totally ignoring his wife. This left her feeling "hurt and embarrassed." (source)

She writes.

"Once she arrived with her [boyfriend], my husband's attention was all on her. He literally followed her around all night like a puppy, I made my own conversation but was noting how he was acting. She drifted from one group to another, my husband trailing after her. The way he was looking, it was like he's in love with her... " (source)

The co-worker will be moving to a new role soon, most likely overseas. Her going away party coincide with the date that they have plans with the bride's family. (source)

"I think it's quite important that we go because he's only met my extended family properly at the wedding because of the pandemic and everyone is scattered across the country." (source)

"He's come home from work telling me there's this leaving party for her, I reminded him we've got plans with my family. Then he replies in a whiney sort of way like 'oh but she might leave for good and who knows when they will see each other again.' My jaw dropped at the audacity, I just left the room." (source)

