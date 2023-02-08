Bonus checks of up to $12,750 going out to Americans - are you eligible?

General Motors (GM) employees are about to receive some good news this month. An estimated $12,750 in bonus payments will be going out to over 40,000 GM workers. The payments will be added to each eligible employee's check at the end of the month. Only GM's hourly employees will be eligible for this company history-making bonus. (source)

These bonuses are possible because of the company's $13 billion revenue made in 2022. In 2019 General Motors made an agreement with the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW). In this arrangement, General Motors agreed that each hourly worker would receive $1,000 for every $1 billion the company made in profits. These profits must be earned in North America. (source)

Mary Barra is the chief executive officer of General Motors. She made the following statement about the people who work at GM.

"Their hard work helped us deliver industry-leading initial quality and meet strong customer demand."

Eligibility

Approximately 42,300 workers will be receiving the bonus. You must be an hourly employee to be eligible. Salaried employees will not be getting this bonus. Salaried employees will be getting other bonuses from the company. Company managers determines each bonus amount. Higher ranking employees will receive a bigger bonuses, while lower-level employees will get a lesser amount. (source)

