Relief checks worth $1,000 went to the wrong recipients - were you affected

Many residents of Kentucky did not receive the financial relief they were entitled to from the state. Instead this money went to the wrong people. In 2021, Kentucky was one of the states affected by a severe tornado. The tornado caused a great amount of damage, which left many residents struggling. Even now, two years later, people of the state still have not fully recovered. (source)

Over $52 million was raised through various charitable donations worldwide. The Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund was in charge of the fundraising efforts. A portion of this money was allocated to pay for the funeral expenses of those who died during this unfortunate event. Affected homeowners, renters and farmers were also to be provided with financial help from these funds. However, instead of going to the victims of the tornado, checks were going to people who had no connection whatsoever to the tornado. An estimated 192 checks were sent to the wrong people. (source)

The following is a list of people that were eligible for financial assistance.

(source)

Families of people who died

Homeowners and renters, both insured and uninsured

Local farmers

Survivors approved for any amount of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance

Farmers can still upload the required documents until March 3 at 4 pm. This only applies to applicants that have already started the process, new applicants are not being accepted. The state is working to find checks that have been lost or cashed by the people knowing that the money is not theirs. An estimated 200 checks have been cancelled. Allison Ball, Kentucky's Treasurer said many people were honest and returned the money. (source)

"Thankfully, there are a lot of good, honest people who told us 'Hey, this is a check I shouldn't have received.' (source)

"But at this point, the Public Protection Cabinet has told us they don't have any way to know, and if they don't know who's inaccurate, they're in charge of where it goes right now." (source)

