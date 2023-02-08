Americans can still get one-time direct payment between $300 and $1,200

Residents of Hawaii that filed their tax returns just before the December 31, 2022 deadline may still be waiting for their rebates of up to $1,200. Act 115 Refund payments have being going out to residents since the fall of last year. The payments are to provide support and financial relief to struggling Americans due to the rising costs of inflation. (source)

Late filing tax payers that requested paper checks may still have not received their refunds. Once refunds are processed, the state estimates that paper checks may take up to 12 weeks to be sent out. This means some recipients will not be receiving their money until the end of March. (source)

Eligibility Requirements

Residents must have lived in Hawaii for at least nine months in the year 2021. Recipients must have not being incarcerated for any time in 2021 or be claimed on another filer's return as a dependent. Single filers income must be less than $100,000 to be eligible for the refund of $300. For couples and families that earned less than $200,000, up to four members of the household may be eligible for the $300 refund. (source)

