Americans can save hundreds of dollars on their energy bills

Residents of Michigan can now get some financial relief from high energy costs. DTE Energy is a utility company that provides electricity to 2.2 million residents in the state. They recently announced a Time-of-Day-Electric plan. This plan allows its customers to restrict usage during certain times of the day. (source)

With this plan, customers can pay lower electricity costs during less off-peak hours and higher rates during peak hours. This option will allow customers to save money by moderating their hours during certain times of the day. DTE Energy was allowed to raise customer prices by $ 30.5 million after a vote by The Michigan Public Service Commission. This new plan is a way to try and help to offset those costs. (source)

Photo by No Revisions on Unsplash

With this plan, the costs of using electricity would vary during different times of the day. DTE has determined that peak hours are Monday to Friday between 11 am and 7 pm. Off-peak hours are all day during the weekends. DTE recommends appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and dryers be operated during off-peak hours. (source)

"When you adjust your habits and do things like laundry, dishes or run your air conditioner in off-peak hours, you benefit from a lower electric rate." (source)

Detailed information about this program will be sent in the mail to current customers. The DTE website also has the information.

