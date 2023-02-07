Americans can claim payments from $671 million pot in unclaimed money - see if you are entitled to one

Residents of Louisiana may soon be receiving some long overdue money from the government in the form of unclaimed properties. Eligible residents can begin their claims on National Unclaimed Property Day. Unclaimed properties are things of financial value that were never claimed by their rightful owners. This can include government refunds, payroll checks, oil royalties, utility deposits, dormant bank accounts and safety box deposits. (source)

Before the money can be claimed, it is stored in a trust owned by the state. There is $671 million in unclaimed money and $94 million in unclaimed shares. To date, Louisiana residents have received over $708,654,922 in unclaimed property from the state. (source)

Check Your Eligibility and How To Claim Money

To check if you are entitled to any unclaimed money, you can visit the state's website. Enter your full name, city and zip code after clicking the "get started" button. If you are eligible to receive any unclaimed money, the website will give you an estimated amount of what you can get back. You will have to fill out a claim form to prove ownership of the money. This process can take up to 90 days. (source)

