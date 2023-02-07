One-time payment of $180 available to Americans - will you get one?

All tax paying residents of Michigan could receive "inflation relief" payments of $180. Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement, the program will cost an estimated $800 million. (source)

This plan is a part of the "Lowering MI Costs" program. Along with the payments, the proposal will also increase the Working Families Tax Credit. Retirement taxes could be eliminated as well. Michigan is using the program to redistribute the state's large surplus amount of an estimated $9.2 billion. (source)

“This will be the largest tax breaks for working families and seniors in Michigan in decades,” Governor Whitmer said. (source)

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

The plan is supported by the democratic party, while drawing criticism from the republicans. They believe the state's income tax should automatically be lowered by the surplus amount and this program is just a way to avoid doing so. (source)

"This latest scheme crafted behind closed doors appears to be the governor’s newest attempt to cancel the income tax cut that’s due to every Michigan family, worker, and small business this year and every year afterward," House Minority Leader Matt Hall said. (source)

If approved, recipients could see payments in the spring or summer.

