Man booked hotel room after his wife's parents told him he cannot share a room with his wife

Some parents are very 'old-fashioned' and have very strict rules when it comes to their children (especially daughters) dating. But should these rules still apply once they are married?

A man finds himself in an unusual situation, which he finds quite unbelievable. The man and his wife were invited to visit his in-laws, who live across the country. He usually gets along fine with them, so they "didn't hesitate to go". (source)

They arrived and everyone was getting along quite fine. Things took a turn for the worse when it came around to bedtime. The sleeping arrangements proposed by his in-laws did not sit well with the man. He and his wife could not share a room. This is because his wife's parents have a strict rule of her not sleeping with a man under their roof, even if she is married. (source)

He writes.

"I honestly thought they were joking at first, but they insisted we sleep separately. I had a problem with the implication that I shouldn't be allowed to sleep next to my wife, and I also have a bad back and the couch did not look the least bit comfortable (they don't have a guest room)". (source)

"After arguing back and forth for a bit, I decided to leave and book a hotel. I told my wife she didn't have to come with me, she chose to stay and I said I'd come back the next day. I went off to a Marriott about 10m away and got a good night's sleep, trying to not let the whole situation bother me." (source)

When he spoke to his wife the next morning, she told him that her parents were upset at him for "not accepting their offer to sleep on the sofa". They wanted him to apologize. He agreed to do so to "keep the peace" if they agreed that their request was unreasonable and inappropriate. But, they not only want an apology, they want him to spend the rest of the visit sleeping on the couch, which he refuses to do. (source)

"My wife's sisters are now bothering me saying this is just the way their parents are, that my wife is very upset and that I need to just give in and stay on the couch for the rest of the trip before this turns into some sort of family feud. From my perspective, I don't care what they think and I'm willing to treat the rest of this trip as a solo vacation, go sightseeing, and meet my wife back at the airport at the end of the week." (source)

What do you think about this?

