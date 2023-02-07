Woman is in disbelief by her husband's comments about her weight

Some say honesty is always best. But honesty can be cruel at times. Especially when the person being honest has little regard for how their "honesty" will make you feel.

A woman is not too happy with her husband after being told she needs to lose some weight. The woman states that she has always been slender. Even after giving birth to her child, she has maintained her weight of around 94 pounds. She had "no stretch marks much to his happiness and my absolute indifference." (source)

Her husband has always preferred slender women. They recently relocated to a colder climate. She admitted that she has been eating a bit more due to the cold weather. This led to her gaining approximately 8 to 11 pounds, with which she had no problem. But her husband did and told her that "it wouldn't hurt" to do more exercise and that she could even "do some star jumps." Her husband has always been skinny. Hurt and upset by his comments, she said told him that maybe he should be the one working out to fit "with her ideal figure of a man." (source)

Photo by BETZY AROSEMENA on Unsplash

She writes.

"He has always been underweight/skinny which is not my usual type but I never complained. Now he's doing push-ups and it looks like I'm going to have to start getting on top of my star jumps. I am fuming. I went through a massive illness with anxiety and was hospitalized for malnutrition, so if anything he should be happy I'm being healthy. I'm so confused and upset and stressed about this whole situation." (source)

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.