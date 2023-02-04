A husband is feeling the wrath of his wife for missing her emergency call while on "tech-free" weekend trip

Aneka Duncan

You meet the love of your life, get engaged and eventually get married. From then on it's the two of you against the world, together for ever until death do you part. But is it too much to ask a little 'me time" sometimes?

A man is facing this very situation. A 27 year old man went on a rural weekend trip with one of his friends, this they have been doing for the past ten years. During this trip, they would turn of their phones and any other "tech devices". Before he left, the man's wife insisted he took his phone in case she needed to get in touch with him. She also had his friend's phone number (source)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10BMnV_0kcQj86p00
Photo byDiscover SavsatonUnsplash

Once they reached their destination, he informed his wife of their arrival. Right away, she started texting and asking how things were. Throughout the trip, she constantly tried to reach him.

"I eventually muted our text conversation because I was sick of the phone buzzing," he wrote. "She called me a few hours later. I reiterated that this was supposed to be a no-phone weekend." (source)

Towards the end of his trip, he noticed that he had missed an emergency call from his wife. His sister-in-law was in a car accident. He called, letting her know that he was half an hour away. She was absolutely furious with him, saying he was not there for her when she needed him. (source)

What do you think about this?

What do you think about this?

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.

Comments / 0

Community Policy