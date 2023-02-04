A woman is upset with her boyfriend for refusing to pay for a plane ticket for her

Women have fought for equal rights for a long time. And, in these modern times seemed to have achieved that goal. They want to be a man's equal and nothing less. But is it fair to pick and choose when they do not want to be treated equally?

A man has been dating his girlfriend for five months. Seven months ago, he booked himself a two-week European vacation which includes flight and accommodations. His girlfriend wants to go on the trip with him. He told her he would love for her to come, but she would have to buy her own ticket. He is willing to share his accommodations, pay for meals and other trip expenses. (source)

Despite offering to pay for everything else, she still did not want to buy her own ticket.

"She said she cannot afford the flight which costs about $700 since she is booking last minute," he wrote. "She asked me if I could buy her plane ticket and I told her I did not budget for another plane ticket, and that I thought it was already fair for me to pay for the other things on the trip for us." (source)

She said she really wanted to go with him and the ticket could be an early birthday or anniversary gift. He refused, telling her it's not in his budget and he had other financial obligations. She feels that "I make more money than her and I should be able to afford it." (source)

"She told me to forget about it because I am acting selfish when we are supposed to be a partnership and said 'hopefully I will still be here when you get back.'" he wrote. (source)

