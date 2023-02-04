Americans to get climate credit of up to $121 - check your energy bill

California residents could see the Climate Credit applied to their bill earlier than usual this year. Utility companies in the state were ordered by The Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to apply up to $121 to their customers bills. (source)

In California, companies with a large carbon footprint must purchase carbon pollution permits from the Air Resources Board of the state. A portion of this revenue is converted to credits which then goes towards a customer's energy bill. The credit is applied twice a year, once in April and October. This year, however, the CPUC has ordered companies to apply the payment "as soon as possible" due to high fuel costs. (source)

President of the CPUC Alice Reynolds, made the following statement.

“Natural gas prices throughout the West have risen to alarming levels this winter. Advancing the California Climate Credit will provide immediate relief to California families struggling to pay their bills while we examine this critical issue and explore longer-term solutions to volatile natural gas prices." (source)

The credit amount is based on your utility company and the type of energy you pay for. Pacific Gas and Electric Co., Southern California Edison, San Diego Gas & Electric, and Southern California Gas Company customers that pay for natural gas and electricity will get get between $91 and $121. Bear Valley, Liberty, PacifiCorp and Southwest Gas customers will also get the credit early, but a different amount. Review the guide from The Public Utilities Commission for more information. (source)