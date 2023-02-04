Tax rebate payment of up to $500 going out to Americans

A tax rebate of up $500 will be going out to millions of Americans. The state of Georgia has a $6.6 billion budget surplus. Governor Brian Kemp has proposed using $1 billion of this to fund these one time payments. Georgia's state house pass the plan in a 170-1 vote. It is now up for further debate by the state Senate. (source)

The program is modeled after House Bill 1302, which gave up to $500 in rebate to taxpayers last year. Married couple who filed together would get up to $500, up to $375 to household head filers and and up to $250 to single filers. This rebate was given to residents who had filed tax returns in 2020 and 2021. (source)

“These actions will put real money back in the pockets of hardworking Georgians facing unforeseen jumps in property values and record-high inflation,” Mr. Kemp said when introducing the measure last month. (source)

Photo by Hamed Taha on Unsplash

The governor also spoke about the $1 billion property tax relief program approved by the state House. This would provide Georgia homeowners with a $500 rebate. The state had a similar program to this, which was dismantled last year. The proposed budget provides that $1.1 billion goes to the Department of Transportation for road repairs. Local school districts will get $100,000 for employee health insurance. (source)

