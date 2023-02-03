Woman faces criticism for choosing her new grandson over her daughter's dogs

A mother is caught between a rock and a hard place. Her two daughters, one with two dogs and one with a new baby.

A woman is facing criticism for choosing her new grandson over two dogs. Her younger daughter has two dogs and travels for work. While she is away she would look after the dogs for her. She has been doing this for the past three years. Now, her older daughter has a baby and she wants to babysit her grandson. (source)

"My daughter with the three-month-old works full time and is going back to work as her maternity leave is ending. I work part-time but offered to watch my grandson at my house while they are at work." (source)

Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

The issue is that before she could babysit she was given a "list of rules". She writes.

"One they stressed was no animals around the baby. That one was a bit of a surprise and conflicts with the needs of my other daughter." (source)

This has now caused a rift in the family and the mother is caught in an impossible situation. Her younger daughter is very upset and "flipped out" over the change of plans. She now has to make new dog-sitting arrangements that could be costly. The woman is left wondering if she made the right decision as her younger daughter hasn't spoken to her or her sister for a week. (source)

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.